FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) announced the creation of two initiatives to attract and retain health care providers to the region on Wednesday.

According to a release from NRRM, the Recruitment, Retention and Training Initiative (RRTI) program will provide direct cash and indirect incentives to eligible health care professionals coming to the region.

These incentives are available for physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, paramedics, and allied health professionals, such as medical lab technicians and diagnostic imaging technicians.

This program includes either one-time or escalating financial incentives in addition to transportation, housing and settlement supports.

An added feature is funding for residents seeking healthcare careers and reimbursement for existing healthcare providers undertaking additional training and returning to the region.

The second initiative is the creation of a Regional Health Recruitment Liaison in the region.

The Northern Rockies say this position will directly engage with potential applicants and refer leads to health employers, manage the RRTI program, and provide expertise about community resources.

The liaison will reportedly work closely with health employers, such and Northern Health and BC Emergency Health Services, to ensure the community receives the help it requires.

“These two new programs clearly demonstrate that the NRRM is serious about its commitment to ensure equitable access to health services for residents of the Northern Rockies,” said Fort Nelson mayor Gary Foster.

“Healthy and vibrant communities require strong, local health care services. The NRRM is taking these steps to make sure citizens in the Northern Rockies can access the services they need.”

The NRRM will reportedly continue to work on additional priorities identified in the NRRM’s Regional Health Advocacy Strategy developed and endorsed by Regional Council in 2021.