FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John had its second warmest September on record, while Fort Nelson had its third warmest and second driest.

Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says this September was Fort St. John’s second warmest on record, with an average of 13.2 degrees Celsius.

He says the average daily temperature typically is 10.1 degrees Celsius. The highest was in 2012, with an average of 14.1 degrees Celsius.

Normally in September, Lee says Fort St. John would see 44.7 millimetres of precipitation, so September 2022 was on the dryer side, but it ranks as only the 12th driest on record.

Fort Nelson had its third warmest September on record, with an average temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius for September 2022.

Lee says the average is usually 9.2 degrees Celsius.

The warmest September on record in Fort Nelson was in 1938, recording 13.9 degrees Celsius.

Lee says Fort Nelson also had its second driest September, with only 2.1 millimetres of precipitation, where it would normally see 40.2 millimetres of precipitation.

The dryest September for Fort Nelson, Lee says, was in 2012, with only 1.2 millimetres of precipitation.

The weather in Fort St. John on Wednesday is a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 11 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Environment Canada calls for mainly sunny weather with a high of 14 degrees Celsius and a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 16 degrees Celsius with a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

The Peace Region also saw a record-breaking summer this year.