FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — This year, Co-Op’s Fuel Good Day raised over $1,000 for the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society.

Folks who filled up at the 100th Steet gas bar on September 20th helped to raise $1,303.38 this past Fuel Good Day.

Donations came from the 10 cents per litre of gas and diesel sold. $1 from every car wash, coffee, slushie, and ice cream sold that day also went towards the donation.

This year the money goes to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society. Members of the organization were out in the sun to help pump gas and top up fluids. They also brought out the old fire truck for a little photo op.

Local firefighter Kyle Rempel says that the event was a success and an awesome event overall. Rempel says that it’s local events like this that help their organizations keep doing what they do.

The Fort St. John Firefighter Charitable Society wasn’t the only organization benefiting from this year’s event. Across Western Canada, 175 organizations were selected as recipients for this year’s Fuel Good Day. This year alone, the event raised $650,000 for local organizations and charities, and Fuel Good Day has raised over $3.65 million since its launch in 2017.