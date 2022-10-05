FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation is hosting its fall fundraiser, the Harvest Hoedown, next week.

The event will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion on October 16th.

Roxanne Chmelyk, president of the foundation, says they host a jamboree in the spring, and in the fall, they host the hoedown.

The events are held to collect donations for the foundation, on top of the bingo they host monthly for the seniors.

This event is open to all ages, and entry is by donation.

There will be food throughout the day for $5 a plate. There will be breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and then from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be hamburgers, hotdogs, chilli, caesar salad, pie and ice cream. Coffee will also be served all day.

Starting at 9 a.m., there will be bands that volunteered their time for one hour to 90-minute sets, Chmelyk said.

The Fort St. John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation was founded in 1994 for seniors.

“Our society was founded to do our best to look after the seniors in the northern areas here and provide them with care so they can stay in their homes longer and enjoy their community,” Chmelyk said.

“We provide Meals on Wheels and light housekeeping, and our Reach Out program is a program that brings different events to them.”

The foundation is looking for volunteers to help with the Harvest Hoedown to set up and take down equipment.

Chmelyk can be contacted at 250-793-9614, and Arjun Mohan can be reached at 250-329-7435.