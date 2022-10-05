FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are looking for someone to announce home games this season.

Danielle Brownlee, executive in charge of the volunteers, says they are looking for announcers in the coming months for several dates.

Though some dates are covered, some still need an announcer for the games at home.

“It helps if they know hockey and are not terrified of speaking in public,” Brownlee said.

“We give them a script before the game.”

Announcing dates (Provided)

She says as long as they can use the microphone, they’re “good to go,” and announcers will be sitting in the booth above the rink, not on the ice.

“We have our play-by-play guy that does our live stream, and then we have an announcer just for the goals and stuff,” she said.

Brownlee adds that they are always looking for other volunteers for security, to help run the gate, help with special events, and sell 50/50 tickets.

For any of the volunteer positions that include money, she says volunteers will need to have a criminal record check done.

To volunteer or for more information, Brownlee can be contacted at dbrownlee99@gmail.com.