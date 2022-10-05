FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Envioment Canada says the special air quality statement for the North Peace River and Fort Nelson has ended.

Two Smoky Skies bulletins were issued for the North Peace over the past week due to wildfire smoke moving into the region.

According to Firesmoke.ca, the smoke came from the Battleship Mountain wildfire and the Folded Hill Creek wildfire.

The air quality statement for Fort Nelson was issued on Tuesday.