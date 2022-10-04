FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The third week of the annual pool maintenance saw some work finished and new work started.

The eight-week closure of the pool for annual maintenance started on September 11th.

During the third week of the closure, September 26th to 29th, crews continued working on the HVAC refurbishments and deep cleaning the change rooms.

New lighting was installed over both pools, and the interior floor cleaning was completed.

Additionally, work began on replacing the sauna walls and repairing the leak under the steam room.

According to the city, the pool will reopen on November 7th.