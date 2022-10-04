COQUITLAM, B.C. — The Metro Vancouver Regional District says a small wildfire sparked in a park last weekend is being held at 14 hectares and no longer considered out of control.

A statement from the district says ground crews with aerial support have accessed “critical areas” and established hose lines around the perimeter of the fire in Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Regional Park.

It says the park remains closed as a 50-person ground crew continues suppression efforts with support from a helicopter dumping water on hot spots.

B.C.’s wildfire service says human activity is the suspected cause of the fire.

Its website shows 183 wildfires burning in B.C., with 15 sparked in the last two days as unseasonably warm and dry conditions persist across much of the province.

Metro Vancouver says conditions are “exceptionally dry” for this time of year and the region has a high-to-extreme fire danger rating heading into the long weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.

