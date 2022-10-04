GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALTA. — Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a 56-year-old from Pouce Coupe for allegedly trying to sell stolen oilfield supplies.

Police say a report came in on August 17th that around $8,700 worth of oilfield supplies had been stolen.

The detachment later received word that a man had been trying to sell the property. An investigation by the Crime Reduction Unit confirmed that the items the individual was selling were the stolen supplies reported to police.

Blaine Letendre, a Pouce Coupe resident, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

Letendre was later released on an undertaking to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

Grande Prairie RCMP says since the matter is now before the courts, no further updates or details surrounding the incident will be provided.