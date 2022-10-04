Multiple hockey organizations in Northeast B.C. hit the ice this past weekend, including the Trackers, Predators and Flyers.

All three Northeast BC Predators teams earned a win this past weekend.

In an exhibition game on Saturday, the under-18 Predators defeated the Fort St. John Eagles 7-2.

The under-15 squad defeated a Dawson Creek team, a combined under-15 and under-18 team, 9-7.

The under-13 Predators got a huge 15-0 shutout win against Beaverlodge on Sunday. The Beaverlodge team was combined with under-13 and under-15 players.

All three teams compete in the Richmond Classic female hockey tournament from October 21st to 23rd.

The under-18 Northeast BC & Yukon Trackers finished a tournament in Kelowna with a 3-1 record. The squad placed fifth in the tournament after defeating the Cloverdale Colts in a 4-0 shutout.

The Trackers’ regular season begins this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The under-15 Bantam Trackers were also busy this past weekend. The team went 4-1 at the Bauer Invitational in Abbotsford.

The team was eliminated in the semi-finals after falling 3-2 to the West Kootenay Crusaders in a shootout.

The Fort St. John under-13 Flyers were on the road this past weekend. The team came away with a 10-4 loss on Saturday and a 2-2 tie on Sunday against the Fort McMurray Oil Barons.

The Flyers are hosting the Whitecourt Wolverines this weekend. The puck drops at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre and Sunday at 9 a.m. at the North Peace Arena.