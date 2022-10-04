TAYLOR, B.C. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the District of Taylor’s new $2.3 million Public Works Shop on Monday.

Mayor Rob Fraser cut the ribbon standing next to council and staff members on October 3rd.

(District of Taylor – Facebook)

Ryan Nelson, director of operations and approving officers for Taylor public works and operations, says the shop will meet the department’s needs, such as management services, mechanic work, and snow plowing.

Before the new shop opened, the public works team operated out of a shop adjacent to the district office.

“We’ve grown out of it… We’ve grown, got bigger, newer equipment, so we didn’t have the storage for it anymore,” Nelson said.

“Plus, there’s room for expansion as well in here.”

The shop and resources will also be shared with the golf course maintenance team, which is beside the new shop.

The shop will also serve as the primary Emergency Operations Centre for the District of Taylor.

Nelson says the new shop was on the District’s five-year plan for about 15 years, as they hit a couple of “speed bumps,” such as supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.