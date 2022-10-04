FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local 3-year-old boy named Luke Keeley was recently diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and requires a bone marrow transplant, so family friends started a campaign to help.

The 100 Cool Hand Luke People Who Care fund will directly assist the family with medical and travel expenses.

Brandi Conway, a family friend, says Luke has a form of bone marrow failure that is in a pre-cancerous state and will need a bone marrow transplant when they find a match.

According to the National Cancer Institute, based in the U.S., Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy blood cells.

The family is currently at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton for the next several weeks to prepare for the transplant.

Once a match is found, Conway says they will go to the Children’s Hospital in Calgary to undergo the bone marrow transplant process, where they will have to stay for approximately 100 days.

Conway would like to add that because the donations to the fund will go directly into the Keeley’s bank account, it is considered a “personal gift,” so donation receipts will not be issued.

The Fort St. John Professional Fire Fighter’s Association also shared Luke’s story in a Facebook post, adding that donors can visit www.blood.ca to sign up to help someone like Luke.

Conway says the Keeleys are focusing on the family at this time but would like to thank everyone for their support.

Anyone wanting to donate to the 100 Cool Hand Luke People Who Care fund can e-transfer their donation to donate@coolhandluke.ca.