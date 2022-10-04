FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —A collaborative effort by local artists has paid off as the Living In Peace exhibit’s opening reception is this Friday.

The free opening reception will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., while the exhibit will be free to view until Saturday, October 29th, by visiting Peace Gallery North.

The exhibit includes original works by locals Sandy Troudt, Kenneth Lane, Mike Kroecher and Dan Hoffmann. Each artists worked to bring the exhibit to the city.

Jacqueline Benedetto, Peace Gallery North’s curator, says the art style varies between each piece, with Kroecher using oil on canvas, Troudt and Lane using acrylic on canvas, and Hoffman using his expertise as a local photographer.

“They’re doing a group show where it’s gonna be a lot of wildlife and landscape from the area,” Benedetto explained.

“I believe that Dan actually provided Sandy with a couple of his photographs as reference photos that she would be painting from for this show.”

Benedetto says residents may have seen pieces from one of the four local artists in offices around the city.

“Such a nice opportunity, with this show, to be able to see what they’ve recently been working on,” she said.

The artists’ work will be displayed at Peace Gallery North, located in the North Peace Cultural Centre, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.