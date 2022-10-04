A family friendly spooktacular day of movies is happening in town! The Fort St. John Co-op presents Family Friendly Movie’s at the Lido on October 30th starting at 3PM.

There will be TWO movies at The Lido, please chose which movie is most appropriate for your family- or come to both!

*You must reserve seats for the movies you wish to watch!

Movie Schedule:

3 PM – Lego Schooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash!

6PM – ParaNorman

Visit our Eventbrite to reserve your spots,

CLICK HERE.

Make sure you come dressed up because a Family Costume Contest will be happening at each movie! You and the fam can place 1st, 2nd or 3rd for best costumes!

If you’re feeling ghoulishly snackish’ each table with have treats! October 30th at The Lido is Family Friendly Movies starting at 3PM.

Don’t miss any spooky updates- RSVP on our Facebook Event!

Family Friendly Halloween Movies at the Lido is presented by FSJ Coop & Moose FM, and supported by Polka Dot Penguin.