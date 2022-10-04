FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Fort St. John and the surrounding area gathered in the Lido theatre Monday evening to find out where council candidates stand on issues affecting their community.

Two council hopefuls were not in attendance at the all-candidates forum — Gary Patara and Morgan Robinson.

At the forum, the other eight candidates told residents why they should cast their vote for them and answered questions about such topics as the local economy, health care, and reconciliation.

This year’s forum followed a new format, giving candidates four cards — three answer cards and one response card to add to a question that had been answered. They were allotted two minutes for their answers and one minute for a response.

The first question posed to candidates was, “what should the city continue to do to make the local economy sustainable, or what should be done differently?”

Incumbent Gord Klassen was the first to answer, stating that the city should continue to promote investment and economic diversification strategically.

“We need to ensure that our strategic planning and our priorities and policies will facilitate efficient business licensing and development permitting process. We also need to ensure that our business taxes are affordable and do all that we can within our existing businesses to grow and prosper,” Klassen said.

Tony Zabinsky agreed with Klassen, stating that taxes for businesses must be affordable, but added that the city has the opportunity to work with surrounding Indigenous communities.

Next, candidates were asked what the city needs to do, in their view, to ensure citizens get the best care when it comes to their health.

Byron Stewart — an employee of Northern Health — said that the city needs to continue to partner with health care service providers and non-profits.

“We need to work on the partnership itself and on not only the recruitment but the retention aspect of holding onto the healthcare professionals that we have currently and the ones that we wish to attract,” Stewart said.

“We need to look at affordable housing. We need to look at incentive programs, not just money, but incentive programs and what makes a community so much special, so much more special than every other community within the province…we are all attempting to pull in the same people, the same professionals that are needed in every community right across our country.”

Former Northern Health employee, Sarah MacDougall, said that the city needs to advocate more to the health authority to increase recruitment and retention efforts, as well as take more of an “upstream approach.”

“It’s one thing to come into the healthcare sector when you are sick, but let’s stop. Let’s look upstream and say, what can we do as a community to prevent folks from ever becoming sick that takes strains off the healthcare system? If we can prevent people from entering that, then those who have to enter it, for whatever reason, will have more access to services.”

Candidates were then asked what they considered the most significant social issue facing Fort St. John and how they plan to tackle it.

Incumbent Trevor Bolin was the first to answer, stating that addictions and mental health are significant issues in the community.

Bolin said many families are affected by mental illness and addictions, including his own.

“I lost my father to drugs. There are a large plethora of issues that face our most vulnerable citizens, and it’s not just people that you see on Facebook or people you see on T.V. It’s your neighbours, your friends, and your family.”

“I will continue to ensure that Fort St. John is heard on a provincial and national level so that we can get the recognition we need. Until we actually have facilities here where people can get help. I think that the biggest thing is that nobody ever feels like they’re alone. Because you know what? You can’t be alone in dealing with this.”

Jim Lequiere agreed with Bolin, adding that addiction is a province-wide issue that needs to be addressed. Lequire then said a facility in Fort St. John to assist residents with addictions is necessary.

“Having a recovery and rehabilitation facility in Fort St. John is needed, and to say otherwise would be naive,” Lequiere began.

“I’m fully in support of sourcing options between Northern Health and the City of Fort St. John for facilities and programs for mental health and addictions. The bottom line is that it’s long overdue and will save lives.”

Amy Cox said a big issue in Fort St. John is domestic abuse, and if elected, she’d want to stay in close contact with first responders.

“I would like to keep communication open with the people who deal with a lot of these problems directly, whether it’s our first responders, the people who are working with the soup kitchen, the Salvation Army, and the people who are going through these problems personally,” Cox said.

“[Those in these situations] can give insight that a lot of us who might not have ever been affected by a lot of these terrible situations can give insight for solutions and opportunities and answers to help feed something that is growing in our community.”

Candidates were also asked how they’d continue the work of reconciliation in Fort St John.

Lyle Goldie said it’s important to acknowledge the history and generational trauma. He wants to make space to have those conversations to “begin the healing.”

“For us as a community, it’s really working with our Indigenous neighbours— their community members and their communities are located all around Fort St. John. Treaty 8 is very unique in British Columbia in that we’re really coming together to co-manage this land,” Goldie said.

“I think it’s wonderful that we continue the conversation, that we allow the space for the conversation, and that we acknowledge that that history is there and never forget and teach our children.”

Zabinsky said to advance reconciliation, one has to take themselves out of their comfort zone and immerse themselves in what Indigenous people have gone through.

“Truth and reconciliation starts with truth. And that’s what it has to start with. It has to be peer-to-peer. We can’t talk to the students. It has to be students talking to students and elders talking to elders,” Zabinsky said.

“We will build a better and more inclusive community. We all prosper from [the] knowledge and understanding of what they’ve gone through. But again, it starts with us understanding that because the reconciliation will come later.”

Klassen responded, adding that something he learned about truth and reconciliation at a panel during this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention that stuck with him.

“One of the First Nation speakers on that panel talked about truth and reconciliation. It struck me that she said it doesn’t always have to be a formal discussion or a formal program. That really struck me because I realized the most meaningful experiences for me have been those one-on-one encounters and conversations.”

Watch the full recording of Monday night’s council candidate forum below: