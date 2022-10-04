FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Be An Angel campaign officially starts this week as the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is getting ready to send out mailouts.

Megan Brooks from the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation says the mailouts are for those looking to donate to the campaign.

“You can fill out a little card in honour of somebody or in memory of somebody and mail it back to us with a donation,” Brooks said.

“And then we take all of those and make a beautiful Christmas display with the Christmas tree at the totem mall.”

She says cards can also be picked up or dropped off at the foundation office in the hospital, located through the main doors and around the corner from the gift shop.

These donations should be mailed back by mid-November so the decorating committee has time to decorate the tree for Christmas.

The Be An Angel Gala is back on November 5th for the first time in two years, with the theme: Denim & Diamonds.

“We’ve got a live auction, silent auction, live music, dancing, dinner, drinks,” Brooks said.

She says tickets are almost sold out, even though they just went on sale on October 1st.

Visit the office, call 250-261-7563 or email fsjhf@northernhealth.ca for tickets.

For more information and to learn about Light a Moose, view the interview with Brooks below: