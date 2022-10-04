FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has extended its smoky skies bulletin for the North Peace region and has added the Fort Nelson area to the air quality statement.

Areas affected under the bulletin are the City of Fort St. John and all communities along Highway 97 extending from Farmington to Pink Mountain; Highway 29, including Moberly Lake and Hudson’s Hope; Rolla, Clayhurst, and Goodlow.

The Fort Nelson area includes Fort Nelson, Muskwa, Prophet River, Buckinghorse River, Sikanni Chief and Highway 77 north to the Yukon border.

Fort St. John’s air quality is currently low risk, according to the Air Quality Health Index.

Environment Canada says the smoke moving into the areas is likely due to the wildfires across the province and in the Peace Region.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Battleship Mountain wildfire is being held at 31,755 hectares.

The Folded Hill Creek wildfire is under control at 1,661.70 hectares, and the Hasler Flats wildfire is also under control at 213 hectares.

The Moberly River wildfire is labelled as out of control at 105 hectares.

There are currently 29 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre region and 183 active wildfires across the province.