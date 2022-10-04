FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Advanced voting is available in all jurisdictions on October 5th and in a select few on October 12th.

The opportunity will be available to anyone who wishes to vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time.

There are additional voting opportunities during select times on October 13th for specific locations.

BC Transit and the City of Dawson Creek are providing free transit to voters to get to the municipal election advance polls in the city.

Fort St. John will not be offering free transit for advance voting days but will reportedly provide free transit on general election day, October 15th.

All advanced voting locations:

Fort St. John advance voting locations:

Fort St. John Seniors Hall, 10908 100th Street, Fort St. John (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Peace Villa Care Centre, 8407 112th Avenue, Fort St. John (Oct. 13th, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Peace Lutheran Apartments, 9812, 112th Avenue, Fort St. John, B.C. (Oct. 13th, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)



Peace River Regional District advance voting locations:

Chetwynd District Office, 5400 Hospital Road, Chetwynd (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Fort St. John Seniors Hall, 10908 100th Street, Fort St. John (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Pouce Coupe Community Centre, 5010 52nd Avenue, Pouce Coupe (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Ovintiv Events Centre, #1 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Taylor Community Hall, 9896 Cherry Avenue, Taylor (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Tumbler Ridge Town Hall, 305 Iles Way, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Dawson Creek advance voting locations:

Upper Lobby, Ovintiv Events Centre, #1, 300 Highway 2, Dawson Creek (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Tumbler Ridge advance voting locations:

District of Tumbler Ridge Office, 305 Iles Way, Tumbler Ridge (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Chetwynd advance voting locations:

District of Chetwynd Office, 5400 Hospital Road, Chetwynd (Oct. 5th and 12th)

Hudson’s Hope advance voting locations:

Hudson’s Hope Community Hall, 10310 Kyllo Street, Hudon’s Hope (Oct. 5th)

Pouce Coupe advance voting locations:

Pouce Coupe Community Centre, 5010 52nd Avenue, Pouce Coupe (Oct. 5th)

Taylor advance voting locations:

Taylor Community Hall, 9896, Cherry Avenue W, Taylor (Oct. 5th)

For more information regarding schedules and planning routes, visit bctransit.com