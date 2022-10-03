FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin for the North Peace due to wildfire smoke moving into the region over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Areas affected under the bulletin are the City of Fort St. John and all communities along Highway 97 extending from Farmington to Pink Mountain; Highway 29, including Moberly Lake and Hudson’s Hope; Rolla, Clayhurst, and Goodlow.

The Air Quality Health Index states that the risk in Fort St. John is currently moderate but is expected to decrease on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Air Quality Health Index, those experiencing symptoms such as sore throat or coughing should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outside.

According to Firesmoke.ca, the smoke is coming from the Battleship Mountain wildfire and the Folded Hill Creek wildfire.

Environment Canada says smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances due to wind direction during a wildfire.

Wildfire smoke is part of a natural environment, but Environment Canada emphasizes the importance of being mindful of exposure due to health risks.

Citizens are reminded that wearing a mask is not the best way to protect their health during a smoke event. According to Environment Canada, masks may lead to a false sense of security and make breathing more difficult when smoke is in the air.

Environment Canada recommends that those with breathing difficulties find a cool and ventilated place and use an air conditioner that also filters the air.

If a home isn’t air-conditioned, Environment Canada says to consider going to a public place that is.

Opening windows may let in more polluted air, according to Environment Canada.

Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases, which includes chemicals that can harm one’s health, says Environment Canada.

For more information on current air quality values, visit the Government of Canada’s website on Public Weather Alerts.