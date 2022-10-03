The Peace region’s electoral boundaries are expected to remain unchanged for the next two provincial general elections.

According to a preliminary report released by the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission on Monday, Peace River North and Peace River South are “necessary,” and no changes have been proposed.

In the report, the commission says they considered combining the two Peace River ridings but believed it would “have exacerbated already significant transportation and connectivity problems.”

“It’s a good day,” said Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

“I am happy the commissioners listened to the many compelling stories and came up and experienced the task of travelling in remote areas.”

The commission also considered moving communities west of the Rocky Mountains into Peace River South but then concluded that it “made little sense.”

The decision was based on the lack of reliable roads and the differing interests between those communities west of the Rockies and the South Peace.

No changes were proposed for any of the six districts in Northern BC.

The commission said it heard concerns from residents in the north while travelling to each riding this summer.

Most residents, according to the report, were worried that reducing electoral districts would limit effective representation.

“Some advocated for increasing the number of ridings in this area because they felt they need a greater voice in the legislature,” said the report.

Former legislation stopped the commission in 2015 from reducing any ridings in the north.

Under the current Electoral Boundaries Commission Act, the current commission had the power to propose changes across the north as five out of the six districts were below 25 per cent of the electoral quotient.

The commission chose not to propose changes, believing they would “deprive residents of effective representation. “

The commission’s preliminary report did, however, propose the creation of six new electoral districts in B.C. This would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93.

The commission says the proposed ridings would be in “areas of rapid population growth,” specifically Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey and Kelowna, along with Langford on Vancouver Island.