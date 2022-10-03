FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are undefeated to start off the season, improving to 3-0 after a win on Friday.

The Huskies beat the North Peace Navigators 8-4 on Friday. The game was close until around midway through the second period when the Huskies went on a scoring spree, putting up five unanswered goals.

The Huskies had 55 shots on goal, and the Navigators had 15.

The Fort St. John squad utilized the powerplay exceptionally, scoring five out of seven times with the man advantage.

Assistant captain Kurtis Lee led the game with five points, scoring a hat trick and recording two assists.

Behind Lee, Chase London had two goals and one assist, and team captain Cayden Frenette had three assists.

The Huskies will have their first home game of the season this Friday at 8 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.