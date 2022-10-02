Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes as well as showcase the top stories of the previous week.

As always, if you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers will receive it every Sunday!

Email* Join for Free

Behind the Scenes

Back in June, we announced that we wanted to hire an investigative journalist. This was because of a combination of us wanting to delve deeper into the serious topics in our region, as well as feedback from you, our readers.

Thanks to all of our Supporters, we were able to raise enough funds to hire this journalist with the promise that the first series of stories will be focused on the health care system in Northeast B.C.

We are excited to have our first story written and available now for all of you to read. The series is called Code Grey, and it gets its name from the standardized list of codes used in B.C. hospitals, with grey being used to notify staff of a system failure. As many of you know, health care is a major issue in this region and this article details the current state of the health care system in Northeast B.C. by speaking with health officials, local leaders, health care staff advocacy groups and patients. You can read the story here.

This is just part one of the series with the next part planned to be focused on the history of health care in the north. This series is made possible and available for everyone to read thanks to our Supporters. If you believe in what we are doing and want to have more stories written about this topic and many more affecting all of us, please consider becoming a Supporter to help make this a reality.

One-time $60 $120 $180 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $15 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $180 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated.

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of September 25 to October 1, 2022

Human Remains Identified: located near Chetwynd, the RCMP has identified them as a man from Mackenzie. The investigation continues. Protest at the Courthouse: on Monday, family and friends of Lexi Letawske gathered in Fort St John in a peaceful protest and walk to raise awareness of sexual assault and suicide. Elementary Schools Ranked: curious if your child goes to the best school? The Fraser Institute released its annual ranking of elementary schools across BC

To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!