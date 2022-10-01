BLUEBERRY RIVER, B.C. — A grassfire got out of control outside of Blueberry River First Nation on Saturday, resulting in an evacuation order.

Blueberry Chief Judy Desjarlais says the order was issued at 5 p.m., and a muster point was set up at The Shepards Inn.

The order was lifted about an hour and a half later after a water bomber was sent to contain the fire.

Water bomber approaching the fire near the Blueberry River First Nation. (supplied)

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is around two hectares in size.

The fire is now labelled as under control. Desjarlais says fire crews are expected to remain near the fire overnight to ensure no flare ups take place.

Smoke could be seen from the Blueberry River First Nation. (supplied)

BC Wildfire Service reacted quickly to the fire two kilometres outside the first nation, according to the chief.

“Thank you to Emergency BC and BC Wildfire Service for the quick response and to all the citizens of our nation who reacted and tried their best to contain the fire,” said Desjarlais.