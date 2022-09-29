FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A couple of grade 12 students have organized a dance in support of the Legion’s Poppy Campaign.

The Senior Citizen Fall Dance takes place at the Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion on October 1st from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 10203 105th Avenue.

Organizers Hana Davies and Venice Aspi say the dance is open to people of all ages but want the event to be primarily for senior citizens.

“We’re donating all proceeds to the poppy campaign at the end of the night,” Davies explained.

At the event, there will be snacks, live music by Fort St. John’s Country Trio, raffles, door prizes, and coffee from sponsors Tim Horton’s and Mcdonald’s.

The bar will also be open for those that “want a little bit more than coffee,” said Davies.

“During covid, our entire community was shut down. Everyone was in lockdown, and we just noticed a lack of joy and a lack of community that we saw within Fort St. John, and we really want to bring that back,” Aspi said.

Tickets will be available at the door by donation Saturday evening.