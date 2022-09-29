FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The North Peace Hockey League is expanding from six to eight teams for the 2022-2023 season.

The Spirit River Rangers and Valleyview Jets return to the NPHL, making it an eight-team league.

The west division will consist of the Fort St. John Senior Flyers, Dawson Creek Senior Canucks, Grand Prairie Athletics, and Spirit River Rangers.

The east division will include the Manning Comets, Falher Pirates, Grimshaw Huskies, and Valleyview Jets.

Paul van Nostrand, president of the FSJ Senior Flyers Hockey Club, said the club is happy with the new additions.

“The Flyers are in favor of any senior hockey team that can make it go of it. Senior hockey is a tough racket,” said van Nostrand.

“It’s a commitment and it’s a lot different than minor hockey and junior hockey.”

According to van Nostrand, the league is leaning toward the east and west divisions playing more games amongst themselves, rather than crossing over.

The 20-game regular season will run from early November until the end of January, with playoffs beginning in the first week of February.

A full schedule is expected to be released within the next few days.