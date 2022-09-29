FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — NEAT’s Northern Co-hort is hosting Eco-Education Edible Landscapes workshops at the Fireweed Market with guest speaker Zach Loeks.

This will be a series of workshops on food security, eco-education, and market gardening, beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

“It’ll be a great series of workshops because it’s really covering the full spectrum of information that might be needed for homeowners, homesteaders, community groups, [and] farmers,” said Loeks, who is also the founder of EcoSystemU.

On September 29th, starting at 5:30 p.m., Loeks will discuss eco-education sites.

“The eco-education workshop is going to look at how we can leverage underutilized landscapes in our communities in order to create spaces that have wellness and food production,” he explained.

The workshop on September 30th, also starting at 5:30 p.m., will be about northern food security.

“It’s really gonna look at opportunities to create more food diversity in and around this community and northern communities in general,” Loeks said.

There will also be “weekend intensive” workshops on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on market gardening.

Loeks says he will be talking about designs and principles of market gardening, tools, techniques, and starting a market garden.

“Getting into the nitty-gritty of how to start up a market garden successfully and being able to kind of think ahead so that it can be something that is more approachable for people who are looking to become small farmers, and folks that are already doing small-scale farming in this community,” Loeks explained.

Tami Grantham, Northern Co-hort coordinator, says those interested can sign up at the door or through their website.

For the evening sessions, the cost for members is $60 and $100 for non-members.

For the “weekend intensive” workshops, the cost is $120 for members and $240 for non-members.

“Zach is an award-winning educator and author, and he will be signing books for us on Friday,” Grantham added.

According to their website, membership is $45 a year for non-food producers and $200 a year for food producers. More information on memberships can be found here.

The full interview can be viewed below: