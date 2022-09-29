FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson broke a daily heat record on Tuesday, hitting a high of 27 degrees Celsius.

The previous record on September 27th was 26.7 degrees Celsius in 1967.

On September 28th, a record was broken for the highest overnight temperature in Fort Nelson, at 8.9 degrees Celsius, with the previous being 8.3 degrees Celsius in 1976.

Derek Lee, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says the high-pressure ridge built over the interior of B.C. brought “fair weather,” meaning sunny skies.

“So with that prolonged period of sunny skies up until [September 29th], we have been seeing above average temperatures,” Lee said.

He says the temperatures in the Peace region are between 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above average for this time of year.

Earlier this week, Dawson Creek broke a daily temperature record.

In Fort St. John, Environment Canada says a few clouds are expected Thursday night with a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

Friday will reportedly see a clear morning, with winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour in the early afternoon. Environment Canada expects a high of 20 degrees Celsius and a low of 7.