VANCOUVER — British Columbia is expanding the power of pharmacists to renew and issue prescriptions as part of a wide-ranging strategy to relieve pressure on family doctors and emergency departments.

Pharmacists will be able to administer more vaccines and renew prescriptions for people who have lost their family doctors starting Oct. 14.

Next spring, they will begin prescribing drugs for minor ailments like urinary tract infections, allergies and indigestion, meaning patients won’t have to visit a doctor first.

The changes bring B.C. in line with other provinces.

The Canadian Press