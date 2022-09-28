FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — September’s Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month, Addison Tancock, has been in gymnastics since she was in diapers and hasn’t stopped since.

The 12- year old’s mother, Karla, says she first started bringing Addison to classes through the North Peace Gymnastics Association when she was two years old.

Karla says it’s been exciting to see the sport go from Addison’s hobby to a “total, all-encompassing passion.”

“Just how hard she’s working for it now and how much she loves being in that gym and just finding that passion so young. It’s been really neat,” said Karla.

Addison, known by her friends and family as “Addie,” says the feeling of creating and fulfilling goals she sets out for herself keeps her returning to the sport.

“Every month, we have to set different goals. And, so it’s like really interesting to be like, ‘Oh, I can’t quit. Yeah, I gotta reach this goal.’ And like, every month you have many new goals,” said Addison.

During the height of COVID-19 restrictions, Addison earned first place during a virtual competition against clubs across the province.

Her love for gymnastics was evident this past spring when an elbow injury kept her from entering a competition. Despite being unable to perform, Addison still showed up to assist the coaches, time keep, and help out wherever she needed.

“It was not a surprise at all. Anything to do with gymnastics, Addie is there,” said Karla.

“It was just more neat to see her kind of take on that leadership role for some of the younger ones and to be there and cheer them on. And, to just show that a little injury can take you out, but not completely.”

Gymnastics is an individual sport, but with the amount of support between fellow aspiring gymnasts and coaches, Karla says it’s very team driven.

“I call it my second home,” said Addison.

Even though she is still in middle school, Addison and her mom have had brief conversations about the future and where gymnastics may fit into her life as she grows older. At the moment, the Dr. Kearney student has her heart set on coaching.

“I think it’s pretty neat to see where it could take her. And, I think now that she’s kind of focused on [joining the coaching program next year]. I think that is something that I really see in her future, keeping that connection with gymnastics through coaching.”

Outside of school and gymnastics, Addison loves hunting and fishing with her family.

Congratulations to Addison Tancock for being named the Northern Vision Care Youth Athlete of the Month for September.

