FORT ST. JOHN, BC- Fivestar Boxing Academy, located in Fort St. John, is anticipating a busy season with lots of new members, according to head coach and owner, Justin Donally.

Donally said he is focusing on getting his students back into shape after a long break over the summer.

“Some of them are in better shape than others, but we’re pushing hard to get them back in the ring in a couple of weeks and get a couple of fights under their belt before we go to provincials,” said Donally.

Donally initially had a card scheduled for the start of the season in Fort St. John, but had to reschedule due to provincials.

Provincials usually take place in February, but this year will be held in Vancouver, in late November.

Donally encourages anyone who is curious about boxing to head to the academy and give it a try.

“We’ve still got open spots for signups if anybody’s interested in coming in and trying boxing. We’ve definitely got room for it,” said Donally.

Information on classes and how to sign up can be found on Fivestar Boxing Academy’s Facebook page.