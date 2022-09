CECIL LAKE, B.C. — The east Cecil Lake hill, located on the Cecil Lake Road, will be down to single-lane alternating traffic for the next month starting Thursday.

According to DriveBC, a geotechnical investigation is planned between 263 Road and 251 Road for 3.2 kilometres.

The road will be down to a single lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily until October 28th. Up to 20-minute delays are expected.

Check for traffic updates by going to Drivebc.ca.