FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a luncheon for speakers from Northern Health to provide an update on Covid recovery, labour shortages and doctor recruitment.

This luncheon will be held at the Ramada on October 11th, from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The event kicks off at noon, starting with time for registration, networking and lunch before the guest speaker’s presentation begins at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are being sold on Eventbrite for $48.76 for general admission.

The chamber of commerce invites the public to join and ask questions about the current state of Northern Health.