FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Trans Alliance, Friends, Family & Youth (TAFFY) will be hosting coffee, social and question & answer nights on the first Friday of every other month going forward.

As to not be confused with North Peace Pride Society’s coffee nights, the group clarified in a Facebook post that these nights will be about a support group where allies, trans-individuals, and gender-nonconforming individuals can gather.

According to TAFFY, they can talk about concerns, questions, share stories and meet others in the area with similar experiences.

This event is open to parents, allies and individuals of all ages.

The event will happen from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the CLIC building located at 10511 100th Avenue on the following dates: