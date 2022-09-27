FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association (PSEA) has reached a tentative agreement at the Support Staff Multi-Employer Table (MET) under the Provincial Government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

According to B.C’s Ministry of Finance, this includes the Northern Lights College and BCGEU Local 710.

The agreement covers approximately 3,800 BCGEU members employed at seven post-secondary institutions that provide services in administration, facilities and technical support, food and beverage, library support and teaching assistance.

Negotiations under this mandate reportedly support the government’s priorities to improve public services and the healthcare system while supporting the provincial government’s economic recovery.

The tentative agreement established a common agreement for the institutions, including the main compensation items.

The ministry says it will combine with individual agreements at the local level that are yet to be negotiated because bargaining is two-tiered in this sector.

Other institutions at the MET table include the British Columbia Institute of Technology and the Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

The ministry says over 500,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service, at crown corporations, health, community social services, kindergarten to grade 12 public education, post-secondary institutions, and research universities.

Of those employees, approximately 393,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiation compensation agreements, according to the ministry.