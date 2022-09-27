While we will always be working hard at writing up the daily news, we are also working on new projects based on your feedback. Here is a little sneak peek at what we have coming down the pipeline in the next couple of months.

Our First Investigative Story

Thanks to all of our Supporters in June and July, we were able to raise enough funds to dip our toes into investigative journalism. As promised, the first series of stories will be focused on the health care system in Northeast B.C.

We are excited to announce that the first article will be dropping this Thursday, September 29! Make sure to check out the website and let us know what you think.

New Podcast

We’ve been receiving a lot of great feedback on our podcasts, so we want to keep that ball rolling. While we just released a new show recently, we are now at work on another, this time focused on the energy sector.

Fort St John is called the Energetic City for a reason. Without a doubt, this industry plays a part in all of our lives so we feel that it’s important to delve more into how it works and what’s coming up in the future.

We are still working on the details so if you have any ideas (especially for names) please let us know!

New Events

Northeast B.C. is a very vibrant community with a variety of events taking place, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to grow. Our goal is to provide new events for people to come together and enjoy.

Our first plan is to host a Trivia Night focusing on Sci-Fi and Fantasy movies for all of you nerds out there. While we have had to postpone, it will be coming back soon. Moving forward, we are working on more types of events to cater to different audiences.

And that’s just what we have coming up soon! Do you have thoughts on these or new ideas? Feel free to let me know at greg@energeticcity.ca! Love what you’re hearing and want to help us out? By becoming a Supporter, you help us make these projects a reality!