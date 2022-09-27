FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Fort St. John Huskies head coach Todd Alexander says his team has an “excellent understanding of what they’re trying to accomplish.”

The Huskies celebrated another shutout win in Beaverlodge over the weekend. The team have yet to be scored on in the first two games of the season.

Alexander says the team is looking to play a fast-puck possession style of game.

“I think it benefits our group quite a bit when we have the puck more often than the other team. So, we’ll continue to build on that,” said Alexander.

The Huskies have also managed to score at least one powerplay goal per game.

“We’re worried about the standard to play for ourselves. We’re not worried about scores or who we’re playing,” said Alexander.

“We’re working on living up to our standards and I think so far the boys have been dialed into that.”

The Huskies hit the ice in Peace River on Friday to take on the North Peace Navigators.