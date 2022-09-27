FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Literacy Society is seeking community support for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library children’s book program.

According to the society, the program is out of funds and will be suspended until a minimum of three months of funding is confirmed.

The program aims to develop children’s literacy skills and strengthen family bonds by sharing stories.

Children between the ages of zero to five in the Fort St. John area are eligible to receive a book a month until their fifth birthday, which could turn into a 60-book library.

According to the literacy society, over 36,000 books have been given to the community through this program.

This was made possible by donations from many businesses that operate locally, including BC Hydro, Fort St. John Rotary Club, and Canfor.

“We would like to extend a big thank you to all of the amazing sponsors who have made this program possible in Fort St. John,” said Jessica Kalman, the executive director of the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

“We are hoping to ensure the sustainability of the program through our Corporate Sponsorship Program, where organizations can choose to sponsor a whole month (approx. $3,000/month) at a time, as well as a Sponsor a Family Child where any community member can support a whole year of books for one child with a $45 donation.”

The society says that families already registered in the program will remain enrolled through the suspension and will be reactivated with the program once funding has come in.

To support the program or for more information, contact the society at 250-785-2110 or info@fsjliteracy.ca.

Online donations can be made through the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s website.