FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —Electoral Area B is down to a two-way race for the director role after Micheal Fitzgerald pulled his name from the ballot on Monday.

Fitzgerald withdrew from the race for personal reasons, according to PRRD Chief Election Officer Tyra Henderson.

Area B’s director will now be either Jordan Kealy of Cecil Lake or Jeff Kitt of Wonowon. Kitt is currently the alternate director for the area.

Voters will be able to make their choice on General Voting Day, October 15th, or on one of two advanced voting days, October 5th and October 12th.

Karen Goodings, who previously served as the director representing Area B, announced she would not run again this election. She held the post for over 30 years.

See the notice of election by voting for a full list of polling places in Electoral Area B.

There will be an information meeting for local residents to hear from both candidates at the Buick Hall on October 3rd at 7 pm.