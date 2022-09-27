DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek was among the 20 daily temperature records broken across B.C. on Monday as the province remains unseasonably warm in September.

Dawson Creek hit a high of 24.9 degrees Celsius on September 26th, beating the old record of 24.5 degrees Celsius set in 1995. Records have been kept in the area since 1926.

Environment Canada says a preliminary review of daily maximum temperatures shows records were set in areas from the south and central coasts to the central Interior and northeastern sections of B.C.

In Fort St. John, Tuesday is expected to be sunny with high winds. The high for the day is 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 8 degrees Celsius, according to Environment Canada.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon, and it should reach a high of 19 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees Celsius.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers, a high of 20 degrees Celsius, and a low of 8 degrees Celsius.

With files from the Canadian Press