FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — September’s Co-op Community Champion says she is always ready to help out anyone in the community the best she can.

Jamie Parsons was born and raised in Fort St. John and has a special spot in her heart for the Women’s Resource Society, where she has been a board member for six years and a volunteer for 11.

“I actually put my name forward on the board. Then I could really know the ins and outs when people ask me questions. And, I could have the integrity to say, no, I trust this organization and believe in them,” said Parsons.

“The staff, every single day, are being warriors— for their clients, for their people, for this whole community…They are such a well-oiled machine.”

Over the last couple of years, Parsons’ workplace, Shoppers Drug Mart, has chosen the society as a recipient of one of its fundraisers.

When Shopper’s management was looking for a local charity to choose to support women’s mental health, they thought of Parsons and her work with the society.

“My co-workers in management know I’m hooked up with the Women’s Resource Society. We’re already doing food drives on our sidewalk. So it’s like, okay, let’s pick the Women’s Resource Society. So it’s just this gradual linkage.”

Parsons has been given a couple of names for her ability to push and help people in the community with any initiative they’re looking at putting together. She’s been called “an instigator” and “the middleman”, but she likes to say that she is a spark, ready to ignite any fire to help the community.

Since her community spirit is so well-known, Parsons says she will show up to work and there will be random items in her locker from her co-workers for the women’s society.

“I could walk in and something’s waiting for me to be brought [to the shelter]. The customers know now too; it’s like, oh, all of a sudden, here’s a $200 cheque. They trust me to get it there or shop [for the shelter]. They know it’s not going to get gets stolen. It’s like the community trusts me.

Parsons says she has also volunteered for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Be An Angel Gala off and on over the years. She is also a huge advocate for shopping locally and a big supporter of the local music scene.

“Jamie is always seen supporting live music events and is not afraid to speak her mind. She relentlessly cheers on local musicians throughout the Peace region. She rarely misses an event and is often the first to show up, and the last to leave, always offering a helping hand for cleanup or take-down,” wrote the individual who nominated Parsons to be this month’s Co-op Community Champion.

Parsons, like those before her, continues to prove what it means to be a Community Champion.

“She is a constant glowing reminder of what it truly means to be an upstanding citizen and has become an integral part of our northern community here in Fort St John!”

Co-op highlights people in Fort St. John who should be recognized for their work in the community. Anyone looking to nominate a community-minded person in need of recognition can head to Energeticcity’s website.