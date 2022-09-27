FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — The City of Fort St. John is offering free board development training from Strategic Dynamics Inc. called Governing in the Midst of Constant Change.

The training is a three-part virtual training program via Zoom on Thursday evenings for two hours on October 20th, October 27th, and November 3rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Strategic Dynamics Inc. says that due to limited space, only three participants will be allowed per organization, and additional participants can register on a waitlist.

Currently, this is only for board members, and Strategic Dynamics Inc. will reportedly offer a session for executive directors another time.

To register and for more information, visit Active’s page on the event.