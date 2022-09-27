FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Chances Fort St. John presented the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation with a cheque totalling $28,447.39 Tuesday afternoon.

Leanne Johnson, general manager of Chances, says the donations come directly from the casino.

“Once we find a partner like the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, we donate it,” she said.

“This is something that’s near and dear to our hearts, obviously. Giving back to the community is always a priority for us.”

Johnson says that being closed for 472 days was a challenge, and they are still not up to the point they were pre-pandemic.

Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, Kelly Amboe, says these contributions are always very important, especially now that the community is “back to normal business.”

She says if donations are given without a designation, they go to a particular fund.

“Our greatest needs fund is our most versatile fund. We can buy equipment anywhere within the hospital,” Amboe explained.

“It’s not limited to cancer, it’s not limited to the birthing centre. So it actually allows us the greatest flexibility.”

This donation comes after Smile Cookie Week, where a dollar from every cookie purchased from Tim Hortons in Fort St. John went towards the foundation.

In November, the FSJ Hospital Foundation will host the first Be an Angel Gala in two years.

“We have a new decorating committee comprised of some new people and some old people, and it’s gonna wow everyone,” Amboe said about the event.

“Denim and diamonds” is the theme, and tickets go on sale on October 1st.