TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor is holding an all-candidates forum on Tuesday, September 27th, at 6:30 p.m.

The forum at the Taylor Community Hall will allow residents to meet, share concerns with, and ask questions of their candidates for mayor and council.

The 90-minute format will be moderated by Pastor Jon Amendt and begin with two-minute statements from each candidate.

Then, candidates will discuss a set of five predetermined questions on the state of the community and answer audience questions.

At the end of the forum, all attendees will have the opportunity to speak with their candidates in a more casual setting.