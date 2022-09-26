FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — With the beginning of their season around the corner, The North Peace Ride for the Disabled celebrated on Saturday with wagon rides and a barbecue.

“[It’s] just a time for our volunteers and our possible new riders to get together,” said Lana Neitz, secretary and fundraising coordinator.

The organization is hosting a couple more events before the season officially starts on October 12th.

(Shailynn Foster)

On October 1st, they are hosting a bottle drive at North Cariboo Air, located at 9945 Cariboo Way in Baldonnel.

If anyone is unable to drop their bottles off during the event, they can arrange a donation pickup by calling 250-262-1847.

“Every little bit helps our organization,” she said.

October 5th is Volunteer Orientation and Rider Registration Day at Sunset Stables.

“That’s where all the volunteers can come, and we can show you exactly what’s required of being a ‘side walker’ or a leader,” Neitz said.

“So we’re always needing volunteers to come out and join us.”

Wednesday, October 12th, is the official first day of the season, and the organization runs every Wednesday through April, weather permitting.

The cost for the program is $50, which Neitz says they have never changed since the group began in 1984.

“The program benefits people with various disabilities or limitations,” she said.

“Not always do you need a diagnosis, but you can contact us, and if we have available space, we’d love to accommodate for sure.”

Possible riders or volunteers can call Neitz at 250-262-1847 for more information.

Neitz added that they are also looking for company sponsorship to help them out.

“The more sponsorship we have, the more people we can reach and help out with our program,” she said.