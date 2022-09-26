On this episode of Moose Talks, our local government election coverage continues with a whole show dedicated to the PRRD’s Electoral Area C.

We chat with Brad Sperling and Suzanne Haab about why they’re running for the directorship in the area and why you ought to vote for them.

Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM or watch live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on September 23, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn