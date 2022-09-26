CHETWYND, B.C. — The BC RCMP has identified human remains that were discovered outside of Chetwynd on August 20th.

Police identified the remains as those of 30-year-old Andrew Santos, a missing person out of Mackenzie.

Chetwynd RCMP was called to a boat launch outside of Chetwynd on August 20th for the discovery of human remains.

“The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit continues to investigate Santos’ death along with the Chetwynd and Mackenzie RCMP detachments,” read a release.

In a release on August 16th, Mackenzie RCMP said Santos hadn’t been seen since August 1st, 2022.

The family began looking for him on August 4th after he failed to appear at his mother’s birthday.

His family last saw Santos on Monday, August 1st, on Skeena Drive in Mackenzie, but they have been unable to contact him.

In the August release, police said they were familiar with him through his association with Mackenzie’s drug and crime trade, adding that his disappearance was out of the ordinary for him.

The major crime unit is interested in speaking with anyone that has not yet come forward and may have information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at (250) 788-9221, Mackenzie RCMP at (250) 997-3228 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)-222-8477.