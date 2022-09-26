FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A couple of local organizations are hosting events to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Friday.

The Cultural Learning & Innovation Circle (CLIC) is hosting Reconcili-Action Project training on September 30th. The Treaty 8 Tribal Association is hosting a walk and a tea and round dance.

Juliana Schmidt, community engagement manager with CLIC, says that thanks to a few sponsors, CLIC can host a couple of free sessions about Reconcili-Action, all hosted at the CLIC building at 10511 100th Avenue.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., CLIC will host three sessions for different age groups. They will start the day with a story time for children, followed by Reconcili-Action talk for teens and preteens, and then “Dialogues for Reconcili-Action” for adults.

These events are hosted by Christy Jordan-Fenton, who hosts the talks regularly and has been doing so across Canada and the United States.

The talks are in groups of four sessions, three hours each, to learn about Indigenous history and current issues.

The next group sessions are on September 26th, 27th, 28th and October 3rd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

After Thanksgiving, Schmidt says they will have more sessions on October 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th. The events are also available online.

She says Jordan-Fenton can also come to businesses or schools for the training.

If a possible attendee is with a non-profit, Schmidt says they may be able to attend at no cost, whereas the regular price is $150 per person.

To register, call or text 250-793-9409 or email community@fsjclic.ca.

The Treaty 8 Tribal Association is hosting a Tea & Round Dance in Taylor on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, following the Every Child Matters walk and barbecue.

The walk and barbecue will be held at Centennial Park in Fort St. John from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The association says everyone is welcome to attend.

The day will begin with opening prayers and drumming, and the walk starts at 11:30 a.m.

After the walk, a barbecue will be held at the park.

The route for the walk on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Treaty 8 Tribal Association – Facebook)

The Tea & Round Dance will be held at the Taylor Community Hall beginning at 5 p.m. with a pipe ceremony, followed by a feast, then the dances.

Treaty 8 Tribal Association is looking for monetary donations and can be contacted at 250-785-0612.

If there are any more events for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation happening in Fort St. John, please reach out to news@energeticcity.ca.