DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek Fire Department received a call Saturday afternoon for a fire at the Louisiana Pacific mill.

Todd Pickett, deputy fire chief, says it started in a pile of bark, otherwise known as hog fuel, though the cause remains unknown.

Due to the high winds that day, the fire spread quickly, ash blew into a farmer’s field, and the fire continued to spread, says Pickett.

Crews arrived a little after one o’clock and requested forestry assistance as well as mutual aid from the Fire Departments in Tom’s Lake and Pouce Coupe.

According to the Dawson Creek Fire Fighters Association, all off-duty firefighters were called into service.

A farmer assisted in containing the fire’s spread, Pickett explains.

“LP brought in a dozer and an excavator, and they kind of moved the pile around all the hotspots in the pile, because it kind of burns deep down in there,” Pickett said.

This allowed firefighters to soak different parts of the pile.

When crews left around 6 p.m., Pickett says the fire was “well under control,” and LP personnel had a hose line out to continue extinguishing hot spots.