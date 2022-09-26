FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John released an update on what crews have been working on at the North Peace Leisure Pool over the last two weeks.

The eight-week closure of the pool for annual maintenance started on September 11th.

During the first week of the closure, September 12th to 16th, crews drained the pools, painted the sauna and support pillars, installed scaffolding in the lap pool, and replaced the rooftop HVAC equipment. They also began the ground penetrating radar in the leisure pool.

During the second week, from September 19th to 23rd, crews completed the radar scans and will reportedly have results soon. The City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page says they also continued painting and replacing the rooftop HVAC equipment.

Crews also completed the construction of the scaffolding in the lap pool and installed the conduit for the lighting over the pleasure pool. Crews also cleaned the roof and soundproofing foam.

According to the city, the pool will reopen on November 7th.