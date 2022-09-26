FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John proclaimed October Foster Parent Appreciation month on Monday afternoon to honour local foster parents and their families.

Scott Stringer, a social worker with B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development, presented to council, alongside six of Fort St. John’s foster families, before receiving their proclamation.

“Across Canada, we see many instances where children are in need of healthy, stable, and safe homes,” Stringer’s letter to council read.

“Many times, these criteria cannot be met by biological family members. [MCFD] rely on our local foster families to step up and provide the stability and safety that these children require and deserve.”

Stringer said that there are around 30 foster families who work with youth and children in Fort St. John but that they need far more. Some families accept several children at a time, Stringer said, and calls are received every day.

The proclamation recognizes all foster families, including those who help preserve a child’s culture and identity and who work with birth parents, extended families, and community family services, as important parts of the team that serves kids throughout the province.

“Fostering is a community responsibility, and foster families build stronger communities,” the proclamation read.